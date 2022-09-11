Archer left Saturday's start against the Guardians with right pectoral tightness, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander threw 40 pitches across two innings, allowing a two-run home run to Amed Rosario, before exiting the contest. Cole Sands replaced Archer and struggled initially on short notice, either walking or plunking six of the first seven batters he faced. Archer should be considered day-to-day and questionable for his next start until further notice.
