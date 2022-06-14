Archer didn't factor in the decision against Seattle on Monday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings.

Archer gave up only one run for the fifth time in his past six starts, and the tally against him Monday was unearned. Minnesota had a 2-1 lead after the fourth inning, but he wasn't allowed to come back out for the fifth and was thus denied a chance at a win. Short outings have been par for the course for Archer this season -- he's completed five frames only twice in 12 appearances despite a fine 3.35 ERA. It's clear that the brief starts are part of Minnesota's plan for the veteran after he logged just 19.1 big-league innings between 2020 and 2021 combined. That could help keep him healthy throughout the campaign, but it will prevent him from piling up enough counting stats to make him viable in most mixed fantasy formats.