Archer pitched four innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four in Monday's win over the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Once again Archer pitched well, but didn't last long enough to qualify for a potential win. He has now pitched exactly four innings in four of his last five starts, giving up a total of five runs over 16 innings in those outings. The Twins seem satisfied limiting his innings, but Archer's success on the mound may force their hand and he could see deeper run as the season goes on. The 33-year-old now owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 28 punchouts in 30.1 innings over eight starts.