Archer was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 2 with left hip tightness.

It was announced earlier in the day that Archer was scratched from Tuesday's start, and the reason for that move is now known. Archer will be eligible to be activated on the final day of the first half, and according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, manager Rocco Baldelli is hopeful he will do so. Josh Winder will start in Archer's place Tuesday and is the favorite to remain in the rotation until Archer returns.