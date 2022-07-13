Archer appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the White Sox after the Twins optioned No. 5 starter Josh Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

After Archer completed a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game Tuesday, manager Rocco Baldelli hinted the right-hander could be ready to start the Twins' final game before the All-Star break, and Winder's demotion makes that an even greater likelihood. Before Archer is confirmed to start Sunday, he'll likely throw a bullpen session Thursday or Friday as he looks to prove that he's fully recovered from his left hip injury.