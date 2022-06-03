Archer allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings Thursday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Archer completed at least five innings for the first time this season, though he still threw only 57 pitches. He's quietly allowed only one earned run in three of his last four outings, though his extremely limited volume hurts his ability to rack up both strikeouts and wins. Overall, Archer owns a 3.89 ERA and a 32:17 K:BB across 39.1 innings on the campaign.