Archer tossed four innings against Oakland on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

It was a solid outing for the right-hander, as he opened with three scoreless frames and allowed just one run overall. Pitch count wasn't an issue -- he threw a modest 62 pitches (37 for strikes) -- but Minnesota seems intent on keeping Archer from going too deep into games. He hasn't thrown more than 4.1 innings in any appearance this season despite holding opponents to two runs or fewer in all but one of his starts. That makes him very difficult to roster in most fantasy formats, and it's unclear if the team will allow Archer to start pitching deeper into outings at any point moving forward. He's a regular part of the rotation, however, and is lined up to make his next start at home against Detroit early next week.