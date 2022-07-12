Archer (hip) was spotted throwing on the field Tuesday prior to the Twins' game against the Brewers, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The activity is a sign that Archer isn't being shut down as a result of his tight left hip, which forced him to the injured list July 2. Though Archer will be eligible to return for the Twins' final game of the first game July 17 against the White Sox, he's unlikely to be activated before the All-Star break.