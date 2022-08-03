Archer allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Tuesday.

Archer continues to operate on a reduced workload. He threw 77 pitches (49 strikes) in this contest, and he again ran out of steam in the fifth inning as he allowed the Tigers to tie the game at 2-2. Archer has yet to cover more than five innings in an appearance this year, which makes it difficult for him to qualify for wins. He owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 62:40 K:BB across 73.1 innings in 18 starts overall. The right-hander is tentatively scheduled for a home start versus the Blue Jays this weekend.