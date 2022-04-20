Archer struck out five in 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in a 4-3 loss Tuesday in Kansas City. He did not factor into the decision.

Archer pitched well through the first four innings, allowing just a single, a walk and Salvador Perez's solo home run. After retiring the first batter of the fifth, the two-time All-Star allowed the next four batters to reach safely, including walking in a run, and was removed. Once thought of as one of the most promising young pitchers in the game, the 33-year-old has not had an ERA under 4.00 in a season since 2015. He has a 2.16 ERA through his first two starts but has yet to get out of the fifth inning. He is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the White Sox.

