Archer (0-1) took the loss after allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks across three innings during Thursday's 11-3 loss to the Astros. He struck out two.

After a one-two-three first inning, Archer allowed back-to-back singles to start the second and both came around to score, though he was only charged for one those runs. Archer was rattled in third inning, allowing a leadoff solo shot to Jose Altuve before eventually walking the bases loaded. However, he was able to escape the jam with only one additional run coming home. Archer's next start is tentatively scheduled for Monday's matchup in Oakland.