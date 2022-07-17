Archer (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings.

Archer pitched quite well through the first four innings, allowing just two singles and recording all five of his strikeouts. After retiring the first two batters of the fifth inning on two pitches, the wheels came off for the 33-year-old as he walked Seby Zavala on four pitches and then gave up hits to the next three batters before being removed. It was Archer's first start since June 30 after spending time on the injured list with left hip tightness. Despite the poor showing Sunday, it has been a solid first half for the veteran, as he's posted a 3.41 ERA through 66 innings and 16 starts.