Archer allowed one earned run on one hit and six walks while striking out two across four innings Thursday against the Guardians. He did not factor into the decision.

Archer walked four consecutive batters in the second inning, and he also threw a wild pitch and hit a batter with a pitch during his outing. Despite throwing only 45 of his 90 pitches for strikes, he managed to escape relatively unscathed. Archer has allowed one or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts, though he's failed to complete five frames on three occasions. Overall, he owns a 3.08 ERA and a 47:30 K:BB across 61.1 innings for the season.