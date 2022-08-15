Archer (2-6) took the loss during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Angels, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in four innings.

Archer was provided a two-run lead before he took the mound but gave it back after surrendering three two-out baserunners in the third and fell in line for the loss when he permitted an additional run in the fourth. The 33-year-old has lost three straight decisions, during which he's allowed 17 runs in 21 innings across five turns. Archer has pitched to a decent 4.15 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 20 starts, though he's yet to eclipse five innings in any appearance. He'll look to get back in the win column next weekend against the Rangers.