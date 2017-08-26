Play

Gimenez is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Gimenez will retreat to the bench following two straight starts behind the plate. In his place, Mitch Garver draws the assignment while batting eighth. Since the All-Star break, Gimenez is hitting .217/.280/.348 with one home run and three RBI in 16 games.

