Twins' Chris Gimenez: Day off Saturday
Gimenez is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Gimenez will retreat to the bench following two straight starts behind the plate. In his place, Mitch Garver draws the assignment while batting eighth. Since the All-Star break, Gimenez is hitting .217/.280/.348 with one home run and three RBI in 16 games.
More News
-
Twins' Chris Gimenez: Leaves mark on win over D-backs•
-
Twins' Chris Gimenez: Getting on base more often than starter•
-
Twins' Chris Gimenez: Goes yard for second straight day•
-
Twins' Chris Gimenez: Hits fourth home run in rare OF start•
-
Twins' Chris Gimenez: Records first multi-homer game Thursday•
-
Twins' Chris Gimenez: Backup catcher not performing well•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...