Twins' Chris Gimenez: Getting on base more often than starter
Gimenez is slashing .196/.323/.366 with five home runs and 11 home runs in 112 at-bats during his first season in Minnesota.
Despite the low average, the on-base percentage is an impressive mark for a backup catcher, actually surpassing the .314 mark of normal starting backstop Jason Castro. Despite the success, as a 34-year-old catcher, Gimenez's age is likely preventing him from more consistent playing time behind home plate.
