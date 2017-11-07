Gimenez cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Twins' 40-man roster Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Gimenez appeared in 77 games as the Twins' backup catcher in 2017, hitting .220/.350/.382 with seven homers. The 34-year-old can refuse his outright assignment and become a free agent. He won't serve as anything more than a backup wherever he winds up in 2018.