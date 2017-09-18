Play

Gimenez is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gimenez has started just one of the Twins' last five games, as Jason Castro has been the club's preferred option behind the dish. Gimenez will have the chance to improve his weak .211 batting average and .698 OPS when Castro rests Tuesday.

