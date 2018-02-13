Heisey signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Heisey appeared in just 38 games for the Nationals last season due to a pair of injuries, struggling to a .162/.215/.270 slash line across 79 plate appearances when healthy. An impressive spring could help the 33-year-old break camp as a reserve outfielder, though he'll likely serve as organizational outfield depth in 2018. He owns a combined .216/.276/.387 slash line across the past five seasons.