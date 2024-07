The Twins activated Paddack (arm) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Paddack will rejoin the Twins rotation and start Monday versus the White Sox after missing the past two weeks with right arm fatigue. He didn't make a rehab start prior to being activated, so it's possible Paddack will be a little limited from a pitch count perspective Monday. Reliever Josh Winder was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.