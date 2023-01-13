Paddack and the Twins agreed on a one-year, $2.4 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Paddack and the team will avoid the arbitration process after settling on a deal Friday. The right-hander underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career in May and isn't expected to be available for the front half of the 2023 campaign. Prior to injuring his elbow last season, Paddack produced a 4.03 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 20 punchouts over 22.1 innings in five starts with Minnesota.
