Paddack (elbow) is expected to throw a three-inning simulated game this week at the Twins' spring training complex in Florida, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

After undergoing the second Tommy John surgery of his career in May 2022, Paddack is in the process of building his arm back up. He'll add an inning to his workload this week after he threw two innings of live batting practice last week. Paddack, Twins trainer Nick Paparesta and the right-hander's surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, are scheduled to discuss the next steps after the three-inning sim game. If both Meister and Paparesta are satisfied with how Paddack has come along in his recovery from surgery, the 27-year-old could be cleared for what would likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment in September.