Paddack pitched four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters in Sunday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Paddack gave up three singles and a sacrifice fly in the first inning before spinning three consecutive scoreless frames. He then ran into a great deal of trouble to open the top of the fifth, giving up three hits, including a double, and walk, resulting in two runs scoring before he was pulled from the game. Another run was charged to him after his departure, accounting for the final tally on his scorecard. The right-hander has now surrendered 12 earned runs on 13 hits and six walks while striking out just four batters over 7.1 innings in his first two starts in 2025. Paddack will look to get back on track in his next projected start Friday at home versus the Tigers.