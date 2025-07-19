Paddack (3-9) took the loss Friday against the Rockies, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Paddack's recent struggles before the All-Star break dragged into the beginning of the second half, as he walked multiple batters for the first time in his last seven starts. The right-hander has conceded at least four runs in five of his last seven outings, during which he owns a dismal 8.55 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB over 33.2 frames. With a scary matchup looming next week against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Paddack won't be a recommend fantasy streamer his next time out.