The Twins removed Paddack from his start Sunday against the Athletics due to an apparent injury. He struck out four over 2.1 innings and allowed one run on five hits and left two runners on base before exiting.

Expect Minnesota to provide an update on Paddack's health later in the day after he was pulled from the contest following a visit to the mound from a team trainer. If Paddack is forced to miss time due to an injury, the Twins could condense from a six-man to five-man rotation rather than finding a replacement for him in the rotation.