Paddack's early exit from his start in Sunday's game against the Athletics was due to right elbow inflammation, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Paddack recorded four strikeouts and was charged with three runs on five hits and no walks before he departed with one out in the third inning. The diagnosis of inflammation rather than tightness or a strain bodes well for Paddack's chances of avoiding an extended absence, though the injury could still be significant enough to force him to the IL. The Twins should have a better idea regarding the severity of his elbow issue after evaluating him in the next day or two.