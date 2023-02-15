Paddack (elbow) said Wednesday that he began a throwing program last week and has progressed to throwing off flat ground from 60 feet, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Paddack may be able to get back on the mound and/or face hitters by the end of spring training, but he acknowledged that he likely won't be ready to make his 2023 debut until August or September while he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last May. Because it was the second Tommy John surgery of his career, Paddack may face an uphill battle to return anywhere close to the level of success he enjoyed as a rookie with the Padres in 2019. Given that they signed Paddack to a three-year, $12.53 million contract extension in January, the Twins must at least be encouraged by how he's responded thus far from surgery.