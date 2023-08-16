Paddack (elbow) is facing live hitters at the team's Fort Myers, Fla. complex this week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He still doesn't have clearance to appear in a game, however. The Twins haven't ruled him out for returning this season, but the odds seem long given that he'll need several weeks of a rehab assignment. At least if he can appear in some minor league or instructional league games, he'll get a head start on returning next season. The right-hander underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career in May 2022.