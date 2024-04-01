Paddack is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers at American Family Field.
After making his return from Tommy John surgery late last season, Paddack's lone three appearances with Minnesota came as a reliever, so he'll be making his first regular-season start since May 8, 2022 when he takes the hill Wednesday. The right-hander broke camp with a rotation spot in hand despite not being particularly sharp during Grapefruit League play, finishing with a 4.73 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 13.1 innings.
