Paddack (elbow) is on track to begin facing live hitters in mid-August, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Paddack is about 14 months removed from his second career Tommy John surgery and has been throwing bullpen sessions without issue since the beginning of June. The 27-year-old right-hander could potentially be an option for the Twins' pitching staff sometime in September if all continues to go smoothly with his throwing program.