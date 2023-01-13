Paddack (elbow) and the Twins agreed on a one-year, $2.4 million contract Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The right-hander underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career in May and isn't expected to be available for at least the first half of the 2023 campaign. Prior to injuring his elbow, Paddack produced a 4.03 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 20 punchouts over 22.1 innings in five starts with Minnesota.