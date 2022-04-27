Paddack pitched 5.2 innings, surrendering one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six in Tuesday's victory over the Tigers. He did not factor into the game's decision.

Paddack had his best outing of the season Tuesday with his only blemish coming on a two-out double by Javier Baez in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring Derek Hill and ending the starter's day on the mound. His six strikeouts were a season-high and had the bullpen not blown it, he would have picked up his first win of the campaign. The right-hander's season numbers now sit at a 3.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 14.2 innings which has translated to an 0-2 record over three starts. Paddack will look to get that elusive first win with his new club when he takes on the Rays in his next expected start Sunday.