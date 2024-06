The Twins placed Paddack on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right forearm fatigue.

The right-hander labored in his past two outings with eight runs allowed across six innings, and he's given up at least four runs in five of his past six starts. Paddack will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks but is without a clear timeline for his return. Ronny Henriquez was recalled in a corresponding move to provide some bullpen depth for Minnesota.