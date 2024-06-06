Paddack (4-3) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over four-plus innings.

Paddack fell behind 4-0 after one frame but bounced back by holding the Yankees without a baserunner over the following three innings. However, the right-hander loaded the bases without retiring a batter in the fifth, and all three of those runners came around to score following his departure to further mar his final stat line. The four innings tied a season-low total for Paddack, matching the amount he completed in his season debut against Milwaukee on April 3. If there's a silver lining, it's that Paddack managed to punch out seven batters, his highest mark over his past five starts.