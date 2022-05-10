Paddack is getting a second opinion on his inflamed right elbow, with surgery potentially on the table, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Paddack has been a serviceable starter for the Twins this season, posting a 4.03 ERA through five starts and a 1.69 FIP that suggested things could be about to get much better. Unfortunately, it looks like things might instead get much worse. He's yet to be placed on the injured list or even officially ruled out for his next start, but the fact that surgery is being considered suggests that a long absence could be coming. If Tommy John surgery winds up being the required procedure, Paddack would miss all of this season as well as the majority of the next, though even a lesser elbow surgery could still wipe out a large portion of this season.