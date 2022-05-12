Paddack (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
While the Twins haven't yet revealed whether Paddack will require elbow surgery, he'll be unable to return to game action until at least mid-July. The right-hander posted a 4.03 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 22.1 innings over his first five starts with the Twins but will be forced to miss significant time. Chris Archer and Josh Winder have been filling in as starters recently as the Twins' starting pitchers deal with several injuries.