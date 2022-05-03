Paddack (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win against Baltimore.

Paddack yielded a pair of singles through four shutout frames before the Orioles got on the board with Ramon Urias' RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth. It was the third consecutive start in which he went at least five innings while allowing two or fewer runs. The 26-year-old is now sporting a 3.15 ERA and a 16:2 K:BB through 20 innings. Paddack is lined up to face Oakland at home this weekend.