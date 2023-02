Paddack was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Twins on Thursday as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The team needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Donovan Solano signing. Paddack is about nine months removed from what was his second Tommy John surgery and just recently began a throwing program. He's hoping to make it back sometime late this season.