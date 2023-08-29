Paddack (elbow) said Tuesday that he'll begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers on Sept. 6, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Paddack has spent all season on the 60-day injured list while working his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May 2022. He's been facing live hitters since the start of August and is set to throw a three-inning sim game at the team's complex in Florida this week. There's been no indication on how long Paddack's assignment could last, but there's a chance the 27-year-old righty is able to rejoin the Minnesota bullpen in a multi-inning relief role in time for the team's playoff push.