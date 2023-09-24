The Twins reinstated Paddack (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Paddack has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in May 2022 -- the second of his career. He made three rehab starts in the minors, where he gave up four runs over 9.2 innings. Paddack figures to initially serve in a multi-inning relief role during Minnesota's postseason run, and he will likely rejoin the rotation in 2024. The Twins optioned Josh Winder to Triple-A St. Paul and transferred Jovani Moran (forearm) to the 60-day injured list as corresponding moves.
More News
-
Twins' Chris Paddack: Strikes out six in rehab outing•
-
Twins' Chris Paddack: Sits at 95 mph in first rehab start•
-
Twins' Chris Paddack: Rehab assignment coming•
-
Twins' Chris Paddack: Building up to three innings•
-
Twins' Chris Paddack: Faces live hitters•
-
Twins' Chris Paddack: Gearing up to face live hitters•