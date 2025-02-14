Paddack, who didn't pitch in the majors after July due to a forearm strain, enters spring training healthy and is seen as a part of the starting rotation as camp begins, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "It's the first offseason he hasn't gone down to zero and then built himself back up," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I think this could be a really good thing for him."

Paddack could have returned the last week of the season but the Twins didn't activate him from the injured list when out of the playoff race. Paddack continued to throw all offseason and has been working on a bullet slider to add to his arsenal. It was thought Paddack and his $7.5 million salary for 2025 could be traded in the offseason as the Twins faced budget pressure, but he looks set to remain in Minnesota. He'll face competition for a rotation spot from promising younger pitchers David Festa and Zebby Matthews, but it looks like he's penciled into the rotation to begin spring. Still, he'll need to perform well and stay healthy to secure a rotation spot.