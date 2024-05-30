Paddack did not factor into the decision Thursday against Kansas City, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Paddack got off to a rocky start, allowing a two-run homer to Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning before allowing two more runs in the third and fourth. However, the Twins would rally back from a 4-0 hole to spare him the loss in an eventual 7-6 victory. Paddack had been sharp coming into Thursday's outing, allowing just four runs over 13 innings in his previous two starts. Overall, he's 4-2 on the season with a 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 54:12 K:BB across 61 innings. Paddack's currently in line for a tough road matchup with the Yankees in his next start.