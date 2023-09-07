Paddack (elbow) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks across 2.2 innings of work Wednesday in his first rehab appearance with Low-A Fort Myers, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

According to Nightengale, Paddack sat around 95 mph with his fastball and induced five whiffs on six swings against his changeup. Paddack is nearly 16 months removed from Tommy John surgery and presumably will require at least a couple more rehab appearances before being activated. The Twins could use him as a multi-inning reliever late in the season.