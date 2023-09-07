Paddack (elbow) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks and struck out four across 2.2 innings Wednesday in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Fort Myers.

According to Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Paddack's fastball sat around 95 miles per hour, and he induced five whiffs on six swings while throwing his changeup. Paddack is nearly 16 months removed from Tommy John surgery and presumably will require at least a couple more rehab appearances before being activated from the 60-day injured list. The Twins could use him as a multi-inning reliever late in the season.