Manager Rocco Baldelli said Paddack is scheduled to start the Twins' spring opener Friday versus the University of Minnesota, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Paddack threw approximately 55 pitches Sunday in a live session and is expected to work about two innings in the exhibition contest. After making a full recovery from his May 2022 Tommy John surgery, Paddack returned to action for the Twins in late September and struck out eight while allowing three earned runs across five innings between his two relief appearances during the regular season, then struck out six over 3.2 scoreless frames during Minnesota's postseason run. Now nearly two years removed from elbow surgery and entering the second season of a three-year, $12.5 million deal, Paddack will be vying for a spot in Minnesota's Opening Day rotation this spring.