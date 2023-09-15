Paddack struck out six over four innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and no walks in a rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Wichita.

In his second rehab appearance as he gears up for a return from Tommy John surgery, Paddack tossed 58 pitches and relayed after the game that he feels "outstanding," per MLB.com. Paddack was scheduled to throw a bullpen session later this week before heading to Triple-A St. Paul, where he's expected to make his next rehab appearance in a relief role. If all goes well during the upcoming appearance, Paddack could be activated from the 60-day injured list as soon as Sept. 22 to fill a multi-inning role out of the Minnesota bullpen.