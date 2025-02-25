Paddack gave up one run (on a home run) with two strikeouts over two innings Monday against Tampa Bay in a game that was canceled after two innings due to rain. It was his first appearance in a game since July after he missed the second half of the season due to a forearm strain.

Paddack has been throwing all offseason and has looked healthy this spring. He's seen as the leading candidate for the fourth starter role but will face competition from Simeon Woods Richardson, David Festa and Zebby Matthews for the final two rotation spots.