Paddack (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies. He allowed two hits while striking out four over three scoreless innings.

Paddack entered the game after one inning in place of Emilio Pagan and fired off three scoreless frames for his first win of 2023. Though Paddack spent most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, he's managed to make two appearances down the stretch, allowing three runs over two innings in his first outing before blanking the Rockies on Saturday.