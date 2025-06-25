Paddack allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings Tuesday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

All the damage against Paddack came in the third inning. The Mariners did not have an extra-base hit in the frame but managed to string together five runs due to some shaky pitching and a fielding error from Paddack. It's a third straight rough start for the 29-year-old righty, who's given up 18 runs (16 earned) over that span. Things won't get easier for Paddack, who's set to face the Tigers on the road this weekend.