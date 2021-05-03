Twins' Chris Vallimont: Begins season on injured list By RotoWire Staff May 2, 2021 at 10:36 pm ET1 min read Vallimont will begin the 2021 season on the injured list at Double-A Wichita, Twins Daily reports.His injury is undisclosed. Vallimont split the 2019 season between Low-A and High-A, posting a 3.16 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 122:37 K:BB over 105.1 innings. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.